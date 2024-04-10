'I'm not paying it': Family furious over $400/day hospital fine for not moving to LTC
A few weeks ago, Michele Campeau faced what seemed like an impossible decision: move her mom from a hospital bed to a long-term care home the family hated or pay $400 a day to remain at the health-care facility.
Campeau chose neither - the family has been racking up a monster bill since March 11 that remains unpaid while her mother has stayed on at a Windsor, Ont., hospital.
Campeau's mother is among those caught up in a law that allows hospitals to place discharged patients into long-term care homes not of their choosing in order to free up beds. Should patients refuse the move, they face a $400 per day charge to remain at the hospital.
“I'm not too worried about it because I'm not paying it,” Campeau told The Canadian Press.
The law, known as Bill 7, was passed by the Doug Ford government in the fall of 2022 in an effort to open up much-needed hospital space. It is aimed at so-called alternate level of care patients who are discharged from hospital but need a long-term care bed and don't have one yet.
Hospitals can send patients to nursing homes not of their choosing up to 70 kilometres away, or up to 150 kilometres away in northern Ontario, if spaces open up there first.
For Campeau and her 83-year-old mother Ruth Poupard, the last few months had already been overwhelmingly stressful, even before the Bill 7 drama began.
Poupard lived through cancer, a heart valve transplant and the onset of dementia over the past few years. She moved in with Campeau who took care of her and has power of attorney for her mother.
Over the last year, Poupard's dementia deepened, her daughter said.
Two days after Christmas, Poupard hallucinated during the night, fell and broke her hip. Campeau rushed her to hospital where she ended up having surgery. Poupard was later moved to the Hotel-Dieu Grace Healthcare hospital in Windsor for rehabilitation.
On Feb. 21, Poupard's attending physician discharged her, determining she no longer needed the hospital's specialized care. By then, Campeau and her brother decided their mother needed more care than they could provide.
“We decided that it's time for long term care,” she said.
The hospital helped with the paperwork and Poupard put five nursing homes - the maximum allowed - on her list. But those homes were full.
“Then the co-ordinator called me and said, 'OK, according to Bill 7, I have to add another home to the list,”' Campeau said.
The co-ordinator continued to add homes to Poupard's list until there was one with an available bed.
“They called me up and said they had a home for her and gave me 24 hours to go look at it and get back to them,” Campeau said.
There was no answer when she called, so Campeau showed up at the downtown nursing home in Windsor last month. With the code for the front door's keypad taped nearby, she walked right in.
“I'm sorry, but it was disgusting,” she said.
The halls were cluttered, the rooms dirty and it took her 15 minutes to find a staffer, she said.
It was unlike the long-term care home she helped her father-in-law get into a few years prior, a “beautiful” place where he spent his final days.
“So I went back to the co-ordinator and said, 'No, I'm sorry, I would not put my dog in there,”' Campeau said.
That's when the hospital said they would charge her $400 per day if her mother refused to leave. Then it gave a letter explaining the law and the charges to her mother.
“She read it and was really scared and confused,” Campeau said.
The letter laid out the hospital's position.
“Given that you no longer need the specialized care at this hospital, and have been offered a safe and supported discharge plan and destination, your attending health care provider will be discharging you from the hospital on March 9, 2024,” the hospital wrote.
“Starting on March 11, 2024, you will be charged $400 for every day that you remain in hospital.”
Campeau said she gave the hospital a piece of her mind.
“I just said, 'try it,”' she said.
A month later, the co-ordinator has not reached out to discuss the issue, or to add more homes to her mother's list, or to communicate at all, Campeau said.
She's also frustrated by the fact that she has no recourse, with no appeal process built into the legislation.
While Campeau hasn't received a bill so far, she believes a big one is coming.
Hotel-Dieu Grace Healthcare said it cannot comment on specific cases to protect the confidentiality of its patients.
A spokesman for Long-Term Care Minister Stan Cho said the ultimate goal is “getting everyone the care they need when they need it.”
“Placement in a non-preferred home is a temporary measure until a spot in a preferred home becomes available,” Daniel Strauss said.
“Overall, of the over 17,000 discharged ALC patients only 1.69 per cent were admitted to a LTC home selected by a care co-ordinator and only 0.04 per cent of discharged patients have had a fee levied by a hospital.”
The province has said 293 people have been placed into homes not of their choosing under the law, while seven people have been charged by hospitals for refusing to go to a nursing home they did not select.
The new law has also affected cultural nursing homes.
The alternative-level-of-care patients are now prioritized for any home, including those geared toward people who prefer to live among certain cultures. That has resulted in non-Italian speakers placed in homes where all programming is offered in Italian, for example.
For Campeau, the entire ordeal has caused pain, frustration and anger.
“This law is elder abuse,” she said, “plain and simple.”
Windsor Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'I'm not paying it': Family furious over $400/day hospital fine for not moving to LTC
A few weeks ago, Michele Campeau faced what seemed like an impossible decision: move her mom from a hospital bed to a long-term care home the family hated or pay $400 a day to remain at the health-care facility.
Triple-murder trial begins with claims about zombies and doomsday plot
Opening statements are expected Wednesday in the trial of an Idaho man charged with killing his wife and his then-girlfriend's two youngest children in an unusual case rooted in extremist religious beliefs.
These symptoms could mean you damaged your eyes from watching the eclipse
If you watched Monday's solar eclipse, you may be wondering whether you damaged your eyes. CTVNews.ca spoke with eye-care experts to find out what to do if you have concerns about your eyesight after observing the rare celestial event.
DEVELOPING Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to testify at foreign interference inquiry
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected to testify today at an inquiry into foreign meddling in Canada's last two elections.
Quebec premier threatens 'referendum' on immigration if Trudeau fails to deliver
Quebec Premier François Legault on Tuesday ratcheted up pressure on the federal government to reduce the number of temporary immigrants in the province, threatening to hold a "referendum" on the issue.
Okanagan winemaker puts a cork in punny bottles after Dom Perignon complaint
The self-described scoundrels of Okanagan wine country have pulled one of their most popular sparkling wines after a warning from one of the world’s most famous and prestigious producers, Dom Perignon.
Here's what to do with your solar eclipse glasses, instead of throwing them out
As countless sun-gazers settle in for the long wait until their next solar eclipse, many may be asking themselves the same question. Eclipse glasses are typically mass-produced from cardboard frames and polymer filters, so some may be tempted to toss them out, but a number of organizations are hoping you'll think twice before you do.
NEW N.L. photo project puts cameras in hands of survivors
A unique photo exhibit is putting cameras into the hands of survivors of domestic and sexual violence in Newfoundland and Labrador.
'It was surreal': Ontario mother gives birth to newborn son on day of solar eclipse
For many, Monday's total solar eclipse will become a distant memory or collection of photos to scroll through in the years to come. But for Alannah Duarte and her family, they'll be reminded of the rare celestial event every year they celebrate their youngest son's birthday, as he was born on the day of the momentous occasion.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Kitchener
-
PLAYOFF TRACKER
PLAYOFF TRACKER Rangers win in overtime again, will play London in next playoff round
For the third time and final time in this playoff series, The Kitchener Rangers have won in overtime.
-
Urgent plea to fund stray cat’s amputation surgery and recovery
A stray cat being cared for by the Humane Society of Kitchener Waterloo & Stratford Perth needs emergency surgery and the organization is hoping the community will rally to pay for her recovery.
-
Search continues for Hwy 85 hit and run driver
Waterloo regional police are asking the public to help them find a hit and run driver.
London
-
Lambton County lab reopening after hospital cyberattack
A lab in Lambton County that was impacted by the cyberattack against a group of local hospitals will reopen. Located in Petrolia at Charlotte Eleanor Englehart Hospital (CEEH), the lab will reopen to outpatient and walk-in appointments on Monday, April 22.
-
City praises owner of former radio station for seeking to rezone it for a homeless hub— urges others to follow
London’s Deputy City Manager of Social and Health Development said the former radio station at 743 Wellington Rd. is one potential site for a service hub— and he wants to see even more property owners step up.
-
'Social media has really unleashed this': Reported cat abuse video draws outrage
Public outrage over an online video that appears to show the abuse of a pet cat is mounting. Animal advocacy groups are now weighing in as London police step in.
Barrie
-
Barrie, Innisfil join Self-Serve Lottery Terminals (SSTs) pilot project
New lottery ticket dispensers arrive at eight Innisfil and Barrie locations.
-
Gravenhurst firefighters rely on neighbouring municipalities to battle multiple fires
Fire crews in Gravenhurst were busy Tuesday evening, responding to multiple incidents in just a few hours.
-
Canada-wide warrant issued for man who frequents Simcoe County
A man known to frequent Barrie, Midland and Collingwood is wanted by police.
Northern Ontario
-
Alberta minor hockey volunteer charged with alleged sexual offences involving teenage boys
A volunteer with the Sundre Minor Hockey Association faces several charges related to an alleged sexual assault involving teenagers.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Heavy police presence in Kapuskasing
There is a heavy police presence in the northern Ontario community of Kapuskasing on Tuesday, Ontario Provincial Police says.
-
Sudbury outreach worker assaulted while trying to help marginalized population
An outreach worker in Sudbury is warning others after she was assaulted by a group of individuals she was trying to help.
Sault Ste. Marie
-
Speed cameras coming to the Sault
In an effort to curb speeding on city roads, Sault Ste. Marie is beginning the process of deploying automated speed enforcement cameras.
-
Espanola area teen charged after alleged drunken joyride
A 14-year-old from northeastern Ontario is accused of stealing a car, driving drunk and evading police after ending up in a ditch.
-
All three northern teams in Round 2 of OHL playoffs, two facing off
Sudbury Wolves beat Mississauga Steelheads four games to one in Round 1 of the eastern conference in the OHL playoffs.
Ottawa
-
Mandarin Ogilvie set to close after 36 years in business
The Mandarin Ogilvie restaurant is set to close its doors this spring, after 36 years of serving customers in Ottawa's east end.
-
Brazen daytime robbery leaves jewelry store staff shaken at Orleans mall
Staff at a jewelry store in Place D'Orléans mall have been left shaken after a daring daytime robbery saw thieves run off with a significant amount of gold and diamonds.
-
Seven units damaged by fire in Ottawa apartment building
Ottawa fire says 9-1-1 received multiple calls just before 8 p.m. Tuesday, reporting heavy smoke and flames coming from a window of the sixth floor of an apartment building on Halifax Drive.
Toronto
-
Sunshine in the forecast for Toronto but 'potent' spring storm on the way
Toronto is in for more sunshine and mild weather today but a 'potent' spring storm is on the horizon, CP24’s Meteorologist Bill Coulter says.
-
These symptoms could mean you damaged your eyes from watching the eclipse
If you watched Monday's solar eclipse, you may be wondering whether you damaged your eyes. CTVNews.ca spoke with eye-care experts to find out what to do if you have concerns about your eyesight after observing the rare celestial event.
-
'I'm not paying it': Family furious over $400/day hospital fine for not moving to LTC
A few weeks ago, Michele Campeau faced what seemed like an impossible decision: move her mom from a hospital bed to a long-term care home the family hated or pay $400 a day to remain at the health-care facility.
Montreal
-
Quebec teacher fired after taking leave to be on 'Survivor' reality TV series
A school teacher who took part in the Quebec version of the Survivor reality TV show took time off work to be a contestant is now out of a job.
-
Quebec premier threatens 'referendum' on immigration if Trudeau fails to deliver
Quebec Premier François Legault on Tuesday ratcheted up pressure on the federal government to reduce the number of temporary immigrants in the province, threatening to hold a "referendum" on the issue.
-
Motorcyclist dead after car crash in Longueuil
A man in his 20s is dead after a collision with a car in Longueuil.
Winnipeg
-
Zebra mussels may prompt closure of national park lake, Manitoba government says
The Manitoba government says Parks Canada is considering closing a popular lake to boating this year because of zebra mussels.
-
Woman injured in Fort Gibraltar walkway collapse suing City of Winnipeg, Festival du Voyageur
A woman injured when an elevated walkway collapsed during a field trip at Fort Gibraltar last year, has filed a joint lawsuit against the City of Winnipeg and Festival du Voyageur.
-
Proposed pharmaceutical plant near Bird’s Hill Provincial Park causing concern from residents
Residents who live near Bird’s Hill Park are opposing a proposed pharmaceutical plant to be constructed near the provincial park’s entrance.
Edmonton
-
'No one can fill up his shoes': Edmonton home builder killed in shooting remembered as community leader
The family of an Edmonton home builder who was fatally shot in south Edmonton on Monday says they're in shock over what happened.
-
Province promises 'human-driven' approach for new mental health and addictions research centre
A "human-driven" approach by a new $5-million Crown corporation dedicated to mental health and addictions will be guided by research, says the Alberta minister responsible for it.
-
Man missing in North Saskatchewan River after attempted police bylaw stop
A man is missing in the North Saskatchewan River after police attempted to stop him on Tuesday for a bylaw infraction.
Calgary
-
Death of man in Mackenzie Towne deemed a homicide, victim identified
The death of a man in the southeast community of Mackenzie Towne has been deemed a homicide by Calgary police.
-
Calgary mayor concerned about expected provincial rules preventing direct federal funding
The Alberta government is expected to introduce legislation Wednesday to oversee deals between Ottawa and municipalities.
-
Calgary man's remains found near Tsuut’ina First Nation
A Calgary man has been identified as the victim whose remains were found after a fire in Rocky View County last week, near the Tsuut’ina First Nation.
Regina
-
RCMP arrest B.C. man in Regina as part of sprawling drug trafficking investigation
A 27-year-old man from Burnaby, B.C. is in custody following a years-long investigation by the RCMP's federal serious and organized crime (FSOC) unit and Regina police.
-
Alberta intends to intervene in Parents' Bill of Rights case before Sask. Court of Appeal
Alberta announced it plans to intervene in a legal appeal that would prevent a judge from reviewing the constitutionality of a controversial piece of Saskatchewan legislation.
-
Saskatchewan still holds longest wait times in Canada for knee, hip replacements
Despite the provincial government's ongoing efforts to improve surgical capacity – Saskatchewan still held the longest wait times for knee and hip replacements in Canada last year.
Vancouver
-
Okanagan winemaker puts a cork in punny bottles after Dom Perignon complaint
The self-described scoundrels of Okanagan wine country have pulled one of their most popular sparkling wines after a warning from one of the world’s most famous and prestigious producers, Dom Perignon.
-
Surrey will finally allow cannabis retailers. Now, the competition for licences begins
Eight years after marijuana was legalized in Canada, B.C.’s second-largest city has given the green light to cannabis retail stores.
-
Advocates concerned as Richmond prepares to close 2 overnight warming centres
Richmond's two overnight warming centres are set to close Monday, and one outreach worker tells CTV News now is not the time to take away resources from a growing homeless population.
Vancouver Island
-
Police watchdog investigating after man seriously injured during arrest in Courtenay, B.C.
British Columbia's police oversight agency is investigating after a man was seriously injured while being arrested by members of the RCMP's emergency response team on Vancouver Island.
-
Rescued hiker reunited with missing dog thanks to Vancouver Island volunteer
An injured hiker who was airlifted by search and rescue teams near Port Alberni, B.C., over the weekend has been reunited with his dog, after a dedicated rescuer went back to find her.
-
Warning light on Boeing 737 prompts Air Canada flight to make emergency landing
An Air Canada Boeing 737 Max 8 landed safely in Idaho after experiencing an in-flight emergency Tuesday when pilots received a warning light in the flight deck, airline and airport officials said.
Atlantic
-
Atlantic Canadians pay higher personal income tax rates: Fraser Institute
According to a new study by the Fraser Institute, a right-leaning think tank, across all income levels, workers in Atlantic Canada pay higher personal income tax rates.
-
Fire damages craft beer and cider production facility in Three Mile Plains, N.S.
An industrial fire has damaged a production facility for craft beer and cider in Three Mile Plains, N.S.
-
Jurors determine Fredericton man died of natural causes in ER waiting room, make three recommendations in coroner’s inquest
After roughly two hours of deliberations, the five jurors in the coroner’s inquest looking into the death of Darrell Mesheau have ruled he died in a natural manner, with the cause being heart failure.
N.L.
-
NEW
NEW N.L. photo project puts cameras in hands of survivors
A unique photo exhibit is putting cameras into the hands of survivors of domestic and sexual violence in Newfoundland and Labrador.
-
Controversial wind-powered hydrogen project gets final approval in Newfoundland
A controversial wind-powered hydrogen development proposed for the west coast of Newfoundland has cleared its last hurdle with the provincial government.
-
Dentist who let officer extract teeth from N.L. inmate granted absolute discharge
A dental surgeon who allowed a correctional officer to extract four teeth from a sedated inmate in central Newfoundland was granted an absolute discharge by a Supreme Court judge on Tuesday.