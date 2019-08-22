The provincial government says there will be no fundamental changes to average class sizes for 2019-20 school year.

Officials say the government is provide students and their families with predictability for the upcoming school year by introducing modest changes to current class sizes.

Minister of Education Stephen Lecce hosted a parent and educator roundtable ahead of the new school year on Thursday.

"I am determined to put our students first and listen to those we serve," said Lecce. "Today I want to reassure students and their families that this September class sizes will remain effectively the same as last year."

Amendments to Ontario's class size regulation are being made for the 2019-20 school year to reflect up to:

-One additional student, funded on average, per class for students in grades 4 to 8;

-An additional half student per class for students in grades 9 to 12, for a funded average of approximately 22.5 provincially; and

-No changes to class size requirements for students in junior kindergarten to grade 3.

"From day one, I have made it clear that I was intent on listening to, and working with, our education sector partners," said Lecce. "Our mission remains to land a deal in good faith, that puts our students first, so parents and educators can have the predictability they deserve."

Ontario is providing $1.6 billion in Teacher Job Protection for school boards between the 2019-20 and 2022-23 school years.