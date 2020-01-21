LAKESHORE, ONT. -- The provincial government is investing $2 million in local businesses to help create 194 new jobs and retain 199 positions in the automotive and manufacturing sectors.

Vic Fedeli, Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade, announced the investment of $2,086,838 from the Southwestern Ontario Development Fund to support five businesses in Windsor-Essex County.

"Today's announcement is another example of our government's continued commitment to supporting key Ontario sectors like automotive and manufacturing in regional and rural communities," said Minister Fedeli. "Our government is supporting an environment where businesses can expand and create good jobs."

The money is going to these five companies:

Precision Stamping Group - The company is getting $813,750 to invest in innovative technology for the automotive stamping industry to produce the next generation of high-strength steel products and technologies that can make vehicles lighter, fuel efficient, safer and more environmentally friendly. The project is expected to create 20 new jobs and is expected to be completed by August 2021.

APAG Elektronik Corp. - Ontario is investing $499,541 for the company to build its first production plant in North America. The project will create 134 new jobs and is expected to be completed by March 2024.

Universal Fabricating Inc. - The company is receiving $295,462 for the company to expand its building by 21,600 square feet, doubling in size, to allow the company to install new equipment and boost production. It is expected to create 13 new jobs and is expected to be completed by October 2022.

Global Pack Packaging Solutions Inc. - Ontario is giving $292,875 for the company to expand its facility to accommodate increased demand for rigid plastic packaging products manufactured from post consumer recycled plastic. The project will create 15 new jobs and is expected to be completed by October 2022.

Laval Tool & Mould Ltd. - The province is funding $185,210 for the company to diversify its product and services offerings, helping the company manufacture larger and more complex products, including insulated parts for aerospace applications. The project will create 12 new jobs and is expected to be completed by December 2023.