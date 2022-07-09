Protesters march to show pro-choice support in Windsor in light of Roe v. Wade decision
Protesters march to show pro-choice support in Windsor in light of Roe v. Wade decision
A group of roughly 100 protesters marched along Windsor’s waterfront to show their pro-choice support Saturday afternoon following the overturning of Roe vs. Wade in the United States.
On Friday, roughly 50 Windsor-area residents gathered in front of Windsor City Hall to show their support for the right to choose.
“It shouldn't be something that we have to worry about being taken away,” Dave Noel said. “It should be a fundamental right.”
Noel joined others in attendance with homemade signs to show solidarity.
“It's a very important topic that shouldn't be frowned upon for bringing up,” Noel explained. “It's a very important thing for me that more people know that abortion is a medical procedure that is important to have in society.”
Back-to-back pro-choice rallies were held in Windsor, Ont. with one on Saturday, July 9, 2022. (Chris Campbell/CTV News Windsor)Those like Riley Griffin are concerned that what’s taking place stateside could become a reality in Canada.
“Banning abortions is not going to ban them, it's just going to ban the safe ones and we're about to see the effects of that all over the US,” Griffin told CTV News.
“The US and Canada are so closely related that if things are happening there, are people are gonna start talking about them here? It makes me angry because people deserve the right to choose what to do with their own bodies.”
“It's not just important for me, but it's important because of the fact that I'm moving to the states soon to be with my fiancee,” said Orion King who made a point to attend Saturday’s rally.
King explained she is a heart transplant recipient and is concerned after making plans to move to America to be with loved ones.
Back-to-back pro-choice rallies were held in Windsor, Ont. with one on Saturday, July 9, 2022. (Chris Campbell/CTV News Windsor)“I may very well have to deal with the possibility of having to go through various situations that could very well put my health at risk,” she said.
“You can believe whatever you want. I'm not going to tell you to believe differently in your own religion. Just don't force that on the other people.”
Theatre practitioner Samantha Lillian attended both Windsor rallies, while preparing for a pro-choice play on Aug. 19 at Rockstar Music Hall.
“It’s not right.” Lillian exclaimed. “And the fact that in the States, they are now able to make it illegal, has really pushed a lot of us to feel very fired up and passionate about this and making sure that it doesn't come to Canada.”
Windsor Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada will return repaired gas turbine for Nord Stream 1 pipeline
Canada will return a repaired Russian turbine to Germany needed for maintenance on the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline, Canada's minister of natural resources said in a statement on Saturday. The federal government is issuing a 'time-limited and revocable permit' to exempt the return of the turbine.
Dumpster discovery continues to transform formerly homeless man's life
Four years after a discovery in a Edmonton dumpster changed his life, Adam Gillan is sober, healthy and running a growing drywall business.
Rogers CEO says service back online for most customers, blames outage on 'network system failure'
Rogers CEO Tony Staffieri said 'pretty close to 100 per cent' of the company's network is back online following widespread outages on Friday, which he attributed to a network failure after a maintenance update.
Canada targets oil and gas manufacturing in new Russian sanctions
Canada is targeting Russia's oil and gas sector as part of a new round of sanctions announced Saturday.
Wild pigs: Tackling one of Canada's worst invasive species
With no signs of slowing down, wild pigs are considered by some to be one of the most destructive invasive species in Canada, and one expert says 'time is of the essence' in tackling the problem.
Trudeau apologizes for racism faced by all-Black Canadian unit in First World War
Federal government and Armed Forces officials have formally apologized today for the treatment of Canada's only all-Black unit to serve in the First World War.
Dispelling period myths means having more inclusive conversations: advocate
With stigma still pervasive, one period literacy advocate says dispelling myths and misconceptions about menstruation will come by opening more doors to communication.
Half of Canadians say the country is on the 'wrong track' to building unity: Nanos survey
More than twice as many people believe Canada is on the wrong track, as opposed to the right one, when it comes to becoming a more united country, a new survey from Nanos Research shows.
Canada to use traditional spelling of 'Turkiye' following UN move
The Canadian government has quietly changed the name of Turkey to the official Turkish spelling Turkiye in all official communications.
Kitchener
-
Fire in downtown Kitchener closes intersection, causes power outage
The Kitchener Fire Department is responding to a fire in Downtown Kitchener that has resulted in road closures and a power outage.
-
-
'A complete write off': Rogers outage takes its toll on Waterloo Region
Some small businesses, hospitals, and residents of Waterloo Region are still feeling the lingering effects of the Rogers outage.
London
-
'It was definitely chaotic': Rogers services restored for many following network outage
On Friday, the world halted for Rogers customers when the company experienced a nation-wide outage.
-
Londoners get filthy clean for Foam Fest
Londoners got wet and wild Saturday to raise money for the Make A Wish Foundation.
-
Part of Adelaide closed for underpass work
A section of Adelaide Street has been closed to vehicular traffic for the next nine days, as work continues on the Adelaide Street underpass.
Barrie
-
Mariposa Folk Festival sells out after return
Tudhope Park in Orillia was flooded with music lovers on Saturday as the Mariposa Folk Festival kicked off.
-
-
Barrie women compete in 'Amazing Race' type competition
Members of a social media group looking to connect with like-minded women battled it out on Saturday in a competition modelled after a popular reality show.
Northern Ontario
-
Sault kennel club hosts outdoor dog show
The Laird Fairgrounds in Echo Bay went to the dogs this weekend as people and their beloved pets competed in the first Canadian Kennel Club sanctioned dog show to be held in the area since the pandemic.
-
Mountjoy Farmers Market in Timmins showcases new venders at new location
The scent of summer is in the air at the Mountjoy Farmers Market in Timmins.
-
Dumpster discovery continues to transform formerly homeless man's life
Four years after a discovery in a Edmonton dumpster changed his life, Adam Gillan is sober, healthy and running a growing drywall business.
Ottawa
-
Family mourns the loss of young man killed in east-end crash
Family members are mourning the loss of a son, a brother, and a friend. Chad Andersen died in hospital after a collision in Ottawa's east end Thursday.
-
'I'm frustrated': Some Rogers customers in Ottawa without service for second day
Some Rogers customers spent Saturday without service for a second day, despite the telecom giant's assurances that the majority of people had their services back online.
-
One dead in fatal motorcycle crash in Lanark Highlands
Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash west of Carleton Place.
Toronto
-
Some Ontarians still don't have service after the Rogers outage
A day after a nationwide Rogers outage saw customers wake up to a network blackout, most Ontario residents have regained service – but not all.
-
Two men injured after shooting at Toronto mall: police
A shooting outside of a Toronto mall has seen two men transported to local trauma centres with serious injuries, police say.
-
Police looking for boy alleged to have sexually assaulted two women on public trail in 24-hour span
Toronto police are searching for a teenage boy alleged to have carried out two sexual assaults less than 24 hours apart while on a public trail.
Montreal
-
Quebec releases new vaccine guidelines as 7th wave begins
Quebec public health has unveiled new vaccination guidelines for Quebecers as the province wades into its seventh pandemic wave.
-
13-month-old baby sufferers serious injuries after balcony collapses in Laval
A 13-month-old baby was brought to hospital in serious condition Saturday evening after falling from a third-storey balcony of a Laval residence.
-
Nerds unite! Montreal Comiccon returns with full slate of guests
Tens of thousands of nerds have descended on the city this weekend disguised as Jedi, Deadpools, Disney princesses, and niche characters only the sci-fi and fantasy faithful recognize as the Montreal Comiccon is back.
Atlantic
-
Trudeau apologizes for racism faced by all-Black Canadian unit in First World War
Federal government and Armed Forces officials have formally apologized today for the treatment of Canada's only all-Black unit to serve in the First World War.
-
'It's a love, it's a passion': Thousands attend Moncton car show
Moncton's Centennial Park was transformed from a playground into a hot spot of nostalgia for thousands of car lovers at the Atlantic Nationals Automotive extravaganza.
-
Crews start clean-up after 600,000 litres of gas spilled at Cape Breton tank farm
The clean-up is underway at a fuel tank farm in Cape Breton after roughly 600,000 litres of gasoline spilled from a puncture in one of the tanks.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeggers dealing with aftermath of Rogers outage
From issues paying rent to spending Saturday catching up on missed work – Winnipeggers are dealing with the consequences of a nationwide cell phone outage.
-
U of M astrophysics grad student pinpoints particles in 'Space Manatee'
A University of Manitoba (U of M) grad student has helped confirm theories about an unusually-shaped object in space more 18,000 light years away.
-
New road closures for July: City of Winnipeg
The City of Winnipeg is warning motorists of several major road closures over the next few weeks.
Calgary
-
Massive pancake breakfasts return to Calgary as thousands celebrate first weekend of Stampede
Western spirit is alive and well at Calgary's Chinook Centre on Saturday as thousands of people lined up for their share of free pancakes while enjoying all the fun Stampede has to offer.
-
Stampede shoots out of the gate with a 'Parade Friday' attendance record
More than 130,000 people attended the first full day of festivities at the Calgary Stampede, the city's premiere event.
-
Emergency crews called to scene of crash involving police vehicle
A civilian vehicle and a police vehicle have collided in an intersection near the town of Strathmore on Saturday afternoon, RCMP say.
Edmonton
-
Rogers CEO says service back online for most customers, blames outage on 'network system failure'
Rogers CEO Tony Staffieri said 'pretty close to 100 per cent' of the company's network is back online following widespread outages on Friday, which he attributed to a network failure after a maintenance update.
-
'Heartbreaking': Thief steals thousands in memorabilia from local collectible store
Thousands of dollars worth of merchandise was stolen from a local collectible and sports memorabilia store this week.
-
RCMP investigating fatal crash west of Edmonton
One person is dead, and two others are in hospital after a serious collision Saturday evening west of Edmonton.
Vancouver
-
Surrey mother of 3 searching for living kidney donor
A Surrey woman and her family are searching for someone who could help give her a new lease on life.
-
Vancouver man did not allow dog to attack toddler, court finds
A B.C. man charged with allowing his dog to attack a toddler has been found not guilty, with a judge finding there was not enough evidence to prove the child was harmed or that the pup's owner was responsible.
-
1 person in critical condition after motorcycle crash closes Sea to Sky Highway southbound
A multi-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle sent one person to hospital in critical condition and stopped traffic on the Sea to Sky Highway for hours Saturday afternoon.