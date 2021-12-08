Protest held outside Chatham-Kent medical officer of health’s home

Chatham, Ont. -

A group of people gathered outside the private residence of Chatham-Kent’s medical officer of health Tuesday evening to protest enhanced COVID-19 restrictions coming into effect this week.

The event was streamed live on social media by former local PPC candidate Liz Vallee, who posted a video on her Facebook page saying Dr. David Colby had been served with “liability papers.”

When contacted by CTV News, Vallee said she was only there to show support to the group, and did not know the details of the paperwork presented to Colby.

Comments online suggested police had been notified.

Chatham-Kent police referred media inquires to Chatham-Kent Public Health. CKPH and Dr. David Colby have not responded to calls by CTV News at this time.

More details to come.