A Windsor area doctor, alleged to have sexually abused a female patient, now knows the dates for a professional misconduct hearing.

Doctor Haider Hasnain has a hearing date with the Ontario College of Physicians and Surgeons scheduled for July 3 to 6, and again on July 30 in Toronto.

Dr. Hasnain practises family medicine in Tecumseh. He was at one time the president of the Essex County Medical Society.

The college’s website says in 2009 and 2010, it is alleged that Dr. Hasnain engaged in “disgraceful, dishonourable or unprofessional conduct” and in the sexual abuse of the victim, who is referred to as ‘Ms. A’, including “sexual intercourse and oral sex.”

None of the allegations have been proven in court.

Dr. Hasnain served as president of the local medical society in 2013.

The college placed restrictions on Dr. Hasnain in May, which included having his practice under a clinical supervisor for at least one year.

If the discipline committee panel finds Hasnain guilty of professional misconduct, he would face a range of possible consequences, including losing his licence either permanently or temporarily, a fine, a reprimand and imposing conditions on his licence.