Preparations underway for new Amazon delivery station in Windsor

This May 3, 2018, photo shows boxes on a conveyor belt during a tour of the Amazon fulfillment centre in Aurora, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) This May 3, 2018, photo shows boxes on a conveyor belt during a tour of the Amazon fulfillment centre in Aurora, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Windsor Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

London

  • Water woes in Byron

    Thanks to construction work, some areas of Byron are experiencing lower water pressure and possible discolouration on Tuesday.

  • Youth Wellness Hub opens in Sarnia

    The Sarnia-Lambton Youth Wellness Hub is one of the eight new hubs being added to the 14 already operating and connecting youth to mental health services across the province.

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver