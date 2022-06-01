Power restored to majority of 14K homes affected by outages in Chatham-Kent after severe storm

Power has been restored to the majority of the 14,000 people in Chatham-Kent who went without after a severe storm caused extensive damage with downed trees and power lines.

According to Entegrus, which distributes electricity throughout the region, nearly 11,000 people were without power in Chatham as of 2:40 p.m. — along with more than 3,000 in Wallaceburg, Merlin, St. Thomas, Strathroy and Bothwell.

As of 7:24 p.m., the majority of affected residents had their power restored, however, there are a few isolated areas that crews are working on, the company added.

"Please remember to stay back at least 33 feet (10 metres) from a downed powerline and report it immediately," a Tweet from Entegrus reads.

Power has been restored to the majority of Chatham Entegrus customers, there are a few isolated sections that our crews are working on. Power to Entegrus customers in Wallaceburg will be restored in approximately 45 minutes. Thank you for your patience during this storm. — Entegrus Inc. (@Entegrus) June 1, 2022

A thunderstorm warning that was issued for Windsor-Essex around 12:30 p.m. was called down about an hour and a half later. A second thunderstorm warning, in effect for Chatham-Kent, was issued around 2 p.m before ending 20 minutes later.

Enwin had reported outages to some homes in Windsor’s Sandwich, Walkerville and Riverside neighbourhoods. But as of 2:45 p.m., Enwin's Outage Map shows power has been restored to most of the affected areas.

