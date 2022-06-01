Power restored to 4,000 people, 10,000 still waiting in Chatham-Kent after severe storm

Power has been restored to 4,000 homes in Chatham-Kent, while 10,000 more are still without and may face extended outages after a severe storm caused extensive damage with downed trees and power lines.

According to Entegrus, which distributes electricity throughout the region, nearly 11,000 people were without power in Chatham as of 2:40 p.m. — along with more than 3,000 in Wallaceburg, Merlin, St. Thomas, Strathroy and Bothwell.

As of 4:50 p.m., some affected residents had their power restored. Crews are working to restore electricity as quickly as possible, the company added.

The company said all available crews from Chatham-Kent, St. Thomas and Strathroy are working to restore electricity as quickly as possible, however, due to significant damage, it may be a while before many customers have their power back.

"Please remember to stay back at least 33 feet (10 metres) from a downed powerline and report it immediately," a Tweet from Entegrus reads.

Entegrus has restored over 4000 customers, 10 000 remain without power in Chatham, Wallaceburg, Merlin and Bothwell. Crews are continuing to restore power as quickly as safely possible. We will post any updates as soon as received, no restoration times currently available. — Entegrus Inc. (@Entegrus) June 1, 2022

A thunderstorm warning that was issued for Windsor-Essex around 12:30 p.m. was called down about an hour and a half later. A second thunderstorm warning, in effect for Chatham-Kent, was issued around 2 p.m before ending 20 minutes later.

Enwin had reported outages to some homes in Windsor’s Sandwich, Walkerville and Riverside neighbourhoods. But as of 2:45 p.m., Enwin's Outage Map shows power has been restored to most of the affected areas.

