WINDSOR, ONT. -- There are 3,960 LaSalle homes without power after a storm rolled through the area Wednesday afternoon.

Around 4:13 p.m., various locations throughout the town experienced power outages due to a “loss of supply,” according to Essex Powerlines Corporation.

Crews have been dispatched but the restoration time is currently unknown.

Power has been restored to 2,986 customers who also lost power in LaSalle around 3:58 p.m.

Updates will be made available on the Essex Powerlines Corporation website.