Postmedia cuts more than 75 printing, inserting jobs in Windsor: Unifor

Postmedia Network Corp. has cut more than 75 jobs by outsourcing the printing and inserting of the Windsor Star, according to Unifor and CWA Canada.

The unions said printing is being transferred to a Toronto printer, and the papers will then be shipped back to Windsor for distribution, while inserting will now be done at a plant in London, Ont.

The printing plant workers are covered by Unifor, while CWA Canada represents the inserting members.

In a press release Monday evening, the unions said they are protesting the decision and urging the newspaper publisher, which owns publications across the country including the National Post and Vancouver Sun, to reconsider.

Unifor said the unions became aware of planned cuts by Postmedia on Jan. 24, and official notice of the closure of the plant came on Friday.

Postmedia confirmed it intends to close the print facility in Windsor and move the work currently being done there to its Islington and London production facilities as of March 3, and sell the building.

Spokesperson Phyllise Gelfand said in an email it means approximately 22 full-time and 55 part-time positions will be eliminated.

News that the company planned to lay off 11 per cent of its editorial staff broke last week. Unifor said it is waiting for specifics on editorial job cuts.

Unifor national president Lana Payne said the latest round of cost-cutting by Postmedia will hurt local news.

Postmedia recently announced it is moving a dozen of its Alberta community newspapers to digital-only formats and looking at more outsourcing deals for printing.

— With files from Tara Deschamps

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 30, 2023.