Possible measles exposure warning issued by WECHU

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) is issuing a warning to travelers and anyone who may have been exposed to measles infection at the following locations:

Flight Lufthansa LH1661 from Timisoara Traian Vuia International Airport (TSR/LRTR), Romania, to Munich Airport (MU), Germany, on Jan. 11, 2024, Departure time 6:14 a.m. (EET), Arrival time 6:22 a.m. (CET).

Flight Air Canada LH6790 from Munich Airport (MU), Germany, to Pearson International Airport (YYX), Canada, on Jan. 11, 2024, Departure time 12:37 p.m. (CET), Arrival time 3:02 p.m. (EST).

Highway 401 westbound ONroute location West Lorn on Jan. 11, 2024, from approximately 8:30 p.m. to 10:40 p.m. (EST)

A&R Medical Centre located at 1800 Tecumseh West in Windsor on Jan. 15, 2024, from approximately 1:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. (EST).

WECHU reminds those who may have been exposed to the infection to monitor for symptoms of measles that may appear 7 to 21 days after exposure.

Symptoms can include a fever, runny nose, cough, drowsiness, irritability, and red eyes. A red rash appears on the face 3 to 7 days after the start of the above symptoms. The rash may start from the face and progress down the body. If you develop these symptoms, contact your health care provider.

If you have any questions or concerns, call the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit at 519-258-2146 extension 1420.