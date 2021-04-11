WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit has added the Taco Bell in east Windsor to its potential COVID-19 exposure list.

WECHU is warning of a possible exposure at the chain’s 3419 Tecumseh Road East location.

The dates of exposure are listed as:

April 4 from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.

April 5 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The health unit lists public locations where a COVID-19 positive case either worked, visited or attended during their infectious period when it is determined there is a risk to public exposure and the WECHU is unable to contact everyone who may have been exposed.

While the risk is considered low, the WECHU asks anyone who visited the location during those dates and times to monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms for 14 days from the date of exposure as a precaution.