Police warn drivers of consequences of passing stopped school bus

Windsor police are reminding the public about the fines and dangers of passing a stopped school bus.

This week is National School Bus Safety Week. Police posted on social media on Wednesday that “it is a crucial reminder that it’s both illegal and dangerous to pass a stopped school bus when its stop arm is extended and lights are flashing.”

Fines range from $400 to $2,000, along with six demerit points.

Drivers are being reminded to stay alert on the road and help protect the safety of the children.