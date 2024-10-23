WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Police warn drivers of consequences of passing stopped school bus

    A school bus is seen in this undated file photo. (CTV News) A school bus is seen in this undated file photo. (CTV News)
    Windsor police are reminding the public about the fines and dangers of passing a stopped school bus.

    This week is National School Bus Safety Week. Police posted on social media on Wednesday that “it is a crucial reminder that it’s both illegal and dangerous to pass a stopped school bus when its stop arm is extended and lights are flashing.”

    Fines range from $400 to $2,000, along with six demerit points.

    Drivers are being reminded to stay alert on the road and help protect the safety of the children.

