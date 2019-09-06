Essex County OPP are asking motorists to be prepared and patient during a planned Highway 3 protest.

The event is being organized by family and friends of Tyler Knight, a Kingsville motorcyclist who died in a crash on Highway 3 on June 7.

Organizer Ray Sterling says one group will gather at the Zehrs in Leamington at 9 a.m. Saturday and the other will start at the Canadian Tire in Essex.

At 10 a.m., the convoys will hit the road on Highway 3. It is expected to wrap up around 1-2 p.m.

A benefit dinner is planned at Wheatley restaurant Car Barn at 3 p.m. Purple ribbons and tickets sold at the door to help the Knight family with expenses.

Police say there may by potential traffic delays during their travels. The OPP's objective is to maintain the safe flow of traffic and, when delays occur, restore traffic flow in the safest manner possible.

OPP say they are working with organizers to provide a safe and peaceful opportunity to exercise their lawful rights, while minimizing the impact on the traveling public, where possible.