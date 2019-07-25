

CTV Windsor





Essex County OPP say a 38-year-old truck driver has been charged after a motorcyclist died in a crash on Highway 3.

The collision took place on June 7 at 10:30 a.m. in Kingsville.

Tyler Knight, 50, of Kingsville, died when the motorcycle he was operating was involved in a head on collision with a truck.

The driver of the truck, Nicolaas Wall,38, of St. Catharines, is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Windsor on Aug. 26.

He is charged with careless driving causing death.