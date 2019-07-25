Truck driver charged after motorcyclist dies in Highway 3 crash
Tyler Knight is shown in this undated photo. (Rebecca Knight / GoFundMe)
CTV Windsor
Published Thursday, July 25, 2019 1:13PM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, July 25, 2019 3:14PM EDT
Essex County OPP say a 38-year-old truck driver has been charged after a motorcyclist died in a crash on Highway 3.
The collision took place on June 7 at 10:30 a.m. in Kingsville.
Tyler Knight, 50, of Kingsville, died when the motorcycle he was operating was involved in a head on collision with a truck.
The driver of the truck, Nicolaas Wall,38, of St. Catharines, is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Windsor on Aug. 26.
He is charged with careless driving causing death.