Three officers sustained injuries, with one officer's injuries serious enough they were sent to hospital after an altercation with a man causing a disturbance in Leamington.

On June 10 around 12:30, members of the Essex County OPP detachment responded to the disturbance – where police observed a man yelling and shouting profanities at a group of people at a parking lot on Erie Street South.

Officers attempted to de-escalate the situation, at which point the suspect allegedly became combative. Police discharged a Taser to assist and take the man into custody.

Silbert Caron, a 19-year-old from Leamington, has been released from custody following a bail hearing and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Leamington on June 21, 2018.

He’s been charged with causing a disturbance, assaulting police and resisting arrest.

An 18 year old Windsor, Ont. woman was also arrested and released charged with two counts of assaulting a police officer, resisting arrest and obstructing police.

Anyone with information regarding this or any other incident is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.