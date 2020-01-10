WINDSOR, ONT. -- Chatham-Kent police seized $192,000 in drugs after a search of a hotel room in Chatham, Ont. on Thursday.

Among the items seized were:

371 grams of crack cocaine valued at $45,000

367 grams of fentanyl value at $147,000

4.5 grams of psilocybin value of $45

a large amount of Canadian Currency, digital scales and packaging material

Stihl chain saw and cement saw reported stolen from McGrails Farm Equipment over the weekend

Dyson vacuum reported stolen from Best Buy earlier this week

As a result of the search, a 36-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman, both from Chatham, have been arrested and charged with drug possession, two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking and three counts of possession of property obtained by crime.

Both were being held pending a bail hearing.