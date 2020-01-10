Police seize nearly $200K in drugs from Chatham hotel
Published Friday, January 10, 2020 9:45AM EST
Crack cocaine, fentanyl and psilocybin seized from a hotel in Chatham, Ont. on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020 are seen in this image released by the Chatham-Kent Police Service.
WINDSOR, ONT. -- Chatham-Kent police seized $192,000 in drugs after a search of a hotel room in Chatham, Ont. on Thursday.
Among the items seized were:
- 371 grams of crack cocaine valued at $45,000
- 367 grams of fentanyl value at $147,000
- 4.5 grams of psilocybin value of $45
- a large amount of Canadian Currency, digital scales and packaging material
- Stihl chain saw and cement saw reported stolen from McGrails Farm Equipment over the weekend
- Dyson vacuum reported stolen from Best Buy earlier this week
As a result of the search, a 36-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman, both from Chatham, have been arrested and charged with drug possession, two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking and three counts of possession of property obtained by crime.
Both were being held pending a bail hearing.