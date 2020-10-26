WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor police are investigating a series of shots fired incidents this past weekend and whether the events may be related.

The Major Crimes Branch is looking into three events that occurred over the weekend. The first was on Saturday at Walker Road and Parkdale Place for a report of shots fired in the area.

“The good news is that no one was injured there were no reports of any injuries but that being said any gunfire in our city and any community we police, that’s a very, very serious and very, very dangerous situation,” Windsor police public information officer sgt. Steve Betteridge told CTV News.

Police attended the 2900 block of Walker Road after multiple callers reported hearing gunfire. Officers found damage to a residence consistent with shots being fired.

Police also responded to the area of Wyandotte Street East and Gladstone Avenue for a report of shots fired Sunday around 1:45 a.m.

Officers located a residence with damage from gunshots in the 1400 block of Wyandotte Street East.

The third incident occurred Sunday around 7:45 a.m. where patrol officers responded to the 1600 block of Factoria Road for a report of damage to a residence, potentially from a break and enter attempt.

Police say officers arrived and upon further investigation, it was believed the damage was consistent with shots being fired. A search of the area revealed more property damage from gunshots.

The investigation revealed at around 12:30 a.m. gunfire was heard in the area, however, no reports were made at the time.

Police say a vehicle believed to be related to the incident was seized as evidence.

There were no injuries reported from any of the incidents and each scene was contained by police and processed by the Forensic Identification Unit.

“There’s no doubt this last weekend three is an incredibly high number and again it’s something our community takes very seriously and something our service takes very seriously,” Betteridge said.

He admits three similar cases of gunfire over one weekend is rare.

“Absolutely, it’s rare,” Betteridge said. “I think if you looked at something like shots fired over a year or 2 or 3 year years it would be a little blip. It’s not something our community normally has to deal with.”

The Major Crime Branch is actively investigating all of the reported incidents and are seeking any information in relation to the cases.

Police are asking anyone in the involved neighbourhood with surveillance cameras to review the footage for any suspicious persons or vehicles captured in the area either prior to or after the incidents.

Also, anyone driving in the area at around the time of the incidents with dashcam video is asked to review their footage and report any findings to the police.

“Any suspects believed to be involved with these incidents are to be considered armed and dangerous,” police say.

Police are reminding the public to report any suspicious behaviour of people or vehicles immediately.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.

- With files from CTV Windsor's Chris Campbell