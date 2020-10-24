Advertisement
Windsor police investigation underway on Walker Road
Published Saturday, October 24, 2020 3:28PM EDT Last Updated Saturday, October 24, 2020 3:33PM EDT
Police investigation underway in the 2900 block of Walker Road. (Gord Bacon/AM800)
WINDSOR, ONT. -- An investigation is underway by the Windsor police Major Crimes Branch following an incident in the south Walkerville area.
The perimeter of a home in the 2900 block of Walker Road has been taped off by police. Officers were called to the scene around 2:15 a.m. Saturday.
Police only confirm the Major Crimes Branch is handling the investigation.
The Forensic Identification Unit is also on scene and was spotted entering the home.