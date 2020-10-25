WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor police had an area taped off in Walkerville Sunday afternoon for an ongoing investigation.

The Windsor police Major Crimes unit have yet to share details, only confirming the investigation in the area of Gladstone Avenue and Wyandotte Street East.

Neighbours in the area told CTV News they heard shots fired overnight before 3:30 a.m., but that has not been confirmed by police.

More information is expected to be released Monday.