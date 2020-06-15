WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor police are investigating after gunshots were reportedly fired at a home.

On Saturday around 8 a.m., patrol officers responded to a residence in the 1600 block of Everts Avenue for a firearms investigation.

It was reported that a window at a home had what appeared to be bullet holes in it and police were called.

It is believed the incident actually took place at approximately 5:30 a.m. when loud noises, believed at the time to be firecrackers, were heard in the area.

Through investigation, officers saw further markings and damage inside the residence, believed to be caused by bullets.

A further search of the area, led to the discovery of several casings on the roadway. The area of Everts Avenue at Totten Street was closed to traffic during the investigation.

Several people were inside the home at the time of the incident, however no injuries were reported.

The Forensic Identification Unit attended and processed the scene.

It was reported that two suspects, wearing black hooded sweaters, black pants, and white running shoes were seen fleeing the area on foot after the shots were fired.

They were last seen running southbound on Everts Avenue and then westbound onto Totten Street.

The major crime branch attended and continue to investigate.

Police are asking anyone living in the area who may have video surveillance is encouraged to review their footage and contact police with any information.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.