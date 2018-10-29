

CTV Windsor





A driver was not injured as the Porsche he was driving crashed into a Lakeshore creek.

Essex County OPP say officers responded to a single-vehicle collision on Old Tecumseh Road near East Pike Creek Road on Sunday around 4 p.m.

Police say the vehicle lost control after failing to negotiate a curve in the roadway, coming to rest in Pike Creek.

The lone male occupant driver was not injured and the vehicle suffered extensive damage as result of the collision.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and charges are pending.

Anyone with information regarding this or any other incident is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.