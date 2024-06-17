'This wasn't self-defence': closing arguments begin in Windsor murder trial

Closing arguments have begun in a murder trial in Windsor.

Ryan Taylor, 35, has pleaded not guilty to a single charge of second-degree murder.

On Monday, the defence told the jury they would not call any evidence so the trial moves on to closing arguments.

Taylor is charged as a result of the injuries Thomas 'TJ' McIntyre, 38, suffered on Sept. 23, 2020.

"Mr. Taylor, what he intended, was clear," Assistant Crown Attorney Andrew Telford-Keogh said Monday. "This wasn't self-defence. This was frustration. This was anger. This was an unlawful killing."

Telford-Keogh reminded the jury of key pieces of evidence (surveillance video inside and outside the bar) and critical testimony (two eyewitnesses to the fight).

On that night, both men were at the same Seminole Street bar.

The jury learned Taylor was involved in a minor disagreement with one of McIntyre's friends. The defence has argued Taylor was worried for his own safety as a result.

Telford-Keogh however asked the jury to consider why Taylor stayed at the bar, ordered another beer, asked for a cigarette from the bartender, talked to other patrons, slowly left the bar and walked away slowly towards his home.

"Is this a man who's in fear, it doesn't appear that way," Telford-Keogh said. "Why doesn't he just leave?"

The prosecutor reminded the jurors Taylor only expressed concern for his safety after the bartender refused to call police, and Telford-Keogh asked the jurors to question why Taylor didn't call them himself or why he didn't bother to call a cab and leave.

"And he lingers. He just.. kept.. talking," Telford-Keogh said.

Once outside the bar, the jury re-watched surveillance video of Taylor walking backwards away from the bar.

Telford-Keogh concedes McIntyre comes into the footage, running towards Taylor but after that, the Crown attorney argued Taylor had intention with how he reacted.

"Mr. Taylor charged at Mr. McIntyre, taking him to the ground. Mr. Taylor straddled Mr. McIntyre. Mr. McIntyre was not.. fighting.. back," Telford-Keogh said. "Mr. Taylor grabbed Mr. McIntyre by the shirt and struck him five times in the head."

Telford-Keogh's theory of the crime was Taylor was embarrassed by the incidents inside the bar, where he tried to be friendly with McIntyre's friends but wasn't successful.

Telford-Keogh showed the jury police images on the same screen; on one side Taylor's right knuckles bloodied and swollen, on the other McIntyre's left side of his face bloodied, bruised and swollen. The jury had previously seen images of McIntyre's uninjured hands.

"And if it wasn't murder, it most certainly was manslaughter," Telford-Keogh concluded.

Thomas 'TJ' McIntyre died on Sept. 27 in hospital from complications of blunt force trauma to his head.

A forensic pathologist testified McIntyre's most serious injury could have happened either when he fell to the ground or when he was struck in the head.

The defence has now started their closing arguments.

More details to come.