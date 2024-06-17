Phase 3 of Lauzon Parkway reconstruction starting June 24

Phase 3 of Lauzon Parkway reconstruction is starting next week and last over a year.

Mayor Drew Dilkens and Ward 8 Councillor Gary Kaschak announced the start of Phase 3 of the Lauzon Parkway Sewer and Road Rehabilitation project on Monday. The City of Windsor’s $18 million investment over the next 24 months will substantially rebuild Lauzon Parkway, one of the most utilized roads in the city’s network, where about 30,000 vehicles, including heavy trucks, travel daily on the way to or from the E.C. Row Expressway.

Work is scheduled to start the week of June 24, with construction anticipated to be completed in December 2024, weather permitting, with the exception of boulevard restoration and infill concrete medians, which are planned to be completed by July 2025.

“Without question, this is one of Windsor’s most important roads and part of the province’s main economic corridor. The 2024 Ontario Budget recognized the importance of building a new interchange connecting Highway 401 to Lauzon Parkway to support increased opportunities for trade and better access to the Windsor-Detroit border,” said Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens. Lauzon Parkway announcement with Mayor Drew Dilkens in Windsor, Ont., on Monday, June 17, 2024. (Chris Campbell/CTV News Windsor)

Phase 3 will focus on Lauzon Parkway from Hawthorne Drive to Cantelon Drive, and will be undertaken by J&J Lepera Infrastructures Inc. This phase of the multi-phase project will construct the following:

New storm and sanitary sewers

Upgrades to watermains at the Hawthorne Drive and Cantelon Drive intersections

Installation of additional stormwater storage in underground pipes

New pavement, sidewalk and multi-use trail, covering about 600 linear metres of work

All businesses will remain open during construction, but lanes will be reduced in both directions.

This work in Phase 3 is part of a planned three-phase reconstruction and rehabilitation of Lauzon Parkway. Phase 1 invested about $2.6 million to fully rebuild the north and southbound lanes of Lauzon Parkway from Tecumseh Road East to Hawthorne Drive. Phase 2 invested about $5.5 million to rebuild the north and southbound lanes of Lauzon Parkway from the E.C. Row Expressway to Cantelon Drive. Each phase has included reconstructing lanes of concrete road, widening some parts to four lanes, installing an open-graded drainage layer beneath the road’s surface to improve drainage of excess water to minimize flooding and improve road performance, rebuilding the multi-use asphalt trail on the east side of Lauzon Parkway, and replacing the concrete sidewalk on the west side. The overall project began in 2021 after being fast-tracked due to the availability of funding advanced through the City’s Asset Management Plan.