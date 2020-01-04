Police investigating separate home invasion and robbery
CTV Windsor Published Saturday, January 4, 2020 3:12PM EST
LONDON, ONT. -- The major crimes unit is investigating two overnight robberies in the city.
The first occurred in the 600 block of Aylmer shortly after 1 a.m. Saturday.
Windsor police say it happened at a home and are searching for two suspects.
The second robbery came shortly after 2 a.m., this time in the 4600-hundred block of Seminole.
One person entered a commercial property, demanded money and fled the scene.
Major Crimes is looking for one suspect.
Windsor police say the two robberies are unrelated to one another.