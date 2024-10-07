WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Vehicle hits CAS building on Riverside Drive

    The aftermath of a crash at the Children’s Aid Society in Windsor, Ont., on Monday, Oct. 7, 2024. (Bob Bellacicco/CTV News Windsor) The aftermath of a crash at the Children’s Aid Society in Windsor, Ont., on Monday, Oct. 7, 2024. (Bob Bellacicco/CTV News Windsor)
    Share

    Windsor police responded to a crash at the Children’s Aid Society on Sunday.

    Officers were called to the building at 1671 Riverside Drive at 7:33 a.m.

    A section of the side wall has been boarded up where there appeared to be damage to the building.

    CTV News has reached out to police for more details.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News