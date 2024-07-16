Police seek suspect after man shot in the leg with a rifle

Windsor police officers are asking for help locating a suspect following a shooting in the city’s west end.

Shortly before 8 p.m. on Monday, officers responded to a report of gunshots fired in the 1200 block of Campbell Avenue.

Police say a preliminary investigation revealed that a physical altercation ensued between two men.

The confrontation then escalated when one man, who was armed with a rifle, shot the other person in the leg, according to a news release from police.

The suspect then fled from the scene in a vehicle, which has been described as a white Honda Civic sedan.

Police say the victim sustained serious injuries, but was quickly provided lifesaving treatment from members of the Nurse Police Team, followed by EMS and hospital staff.

The shooting suspect was described as a black male, approximately 5’6” tall, with a black ski mask covering his face.

Investigators with the Windsor Police Major Crimes Unit urge residents and business owners in the area to check their surveillance or dash cam footage, specifically between the hours of 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. on July 15, for possible evidence that can assist with the investigation.

This investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.