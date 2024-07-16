WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Police seek suspect after man shot in the leg with a rifle

    Share

    Windsor police officers are asking for help locating a suspect following a shooting in the city’s west end.

    Shortly before 8 p.m. on Monday, officers responded to a report of gunshots fired in the 1200 block of Campbell Avenue.

    Police say a preliminary investigation revealed that a physical altercation ensued between two men.

    The confrontation then escalated when one man, who was armed with a rifle, shot the other person in the leg, according to a news release from police.

    The suspect then fled from the scene in a vehicle, which has been described as a white Honda Civic sedan.

    Police say the victim sustained serious injuries, but was quickly provided lifesaving treatment from members of the Nurse Police Team, followed by EMS and hospital staff.

    The shooting suspect was described as a black male, approximately 5’6” tall, with a black ski mask covering his face.

    Investigators with the Windsor Police Major Crimes Unit urge residents and business owners in the area to check their surveillance or dash cam footage, specifically between the hours of 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. on July 15, for possible evidence that can assist with the investigation.

    This investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Who is Usha Vance, the wife of Trump's running mate?

    JD Vance has had several introductions to the American people: as the author of a memoir on what ails the White working class, as a newly elected Republican senator in his home state of Ohio and, on Monday, as his party’s nominee for vice president. His wife, Usha, has been by his side through it all.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News