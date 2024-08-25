WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Location change for Sunday’s LaSalle Night Market

    LaSalle NIght Market (Source: Town of LaSalle) LaSalle NIght Market (Source: Town of LaSalle)
    There has been a location change for Sunday’s night market in LaSalle.

    According to the town, it has been moved to the Event Centre at 970 Front Road in anticipation of potential storms.

    The new location allows for the market to be held indoors.

    Parking is available on-site via Bouffard Road.

    If capacity is reached, additional parking can be found along Laurier Drive, west of Front Road. Guests can also be dropped off at the building prior to parking.

    The Night Market will take place from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday evening.

