Former Sears employees reunite for parking lot BBQ as demolition of Devonshire Mall 'landmark' continues

Against a backdrop of concrete rubble from ongoing demolition, former employees of the Sears store in Devonshire Mall — which closed in 2018 — gathered to reminisce about their time working there and reunite with beloved co-workers.

A group of ex-staffers, including some who had been employed since the store opened in 1970, held a "celebration of life" BBQ in the rear Sears parking lot to honour their experiences.

Ida Oros, 75, began working at Sears when she was 21 and remained with the company until the store's closure.

"I started when the whole Devonshire Mall and the Sears store opened," said Oros. "I was a ladies' fashion consultant and I would help three to four customers at the same time. It was the best job I ever had."

During the celebration, 1,000 bricks from the store were available for sale, with proceeds going to Windsor Regional Hospital and Habitat for Humanity.

According to 61-year-old Peter McCormack who worked in the paint department, the Sears store was a "landmark" in Windsor.

"You just always expected it to be here," said McCormack, adding he feels "a little bit of a loss" over the building’s demolition.

"Now seeing it at this stage, hopefully they'll find good use for the land and reappropriate the area. But it's a little sad."

Bill Nickerson, who worked at Sears for the last seven years of its operation, said the store's special quality was "all the employees who worked inside."

"Fun to be around and always willing to help the customers," said Nickerson.

However, his memories of the building extend far beyond his employment.

"I know it's an older building. I remember, as a kid, riding my bike down here and watching it being built. I used to shop here as a kid," added Nickerson.

Bill Nickerson, Peter McCormack, Lanna Pratt and Ida Oros all shared memories of working at the Sears store, before it closed in 2018, at a celebratory BBQ on Aug. 24, 2024. (Sanjay Maru/CTV News Windsor)For some employees, the Sears experience is linked to memories which are more than just professional.

Bill and Louise McKinnon, who both worked in the camera department in its early days, eventually became husband and wife.

"We met at Sears. She was my boss back in the day — and still is," said Bill.

Louise started working there when the store opened in 1970, and Bill joined five years later.

Bill worked there for 37-and-a-half years, while Louise worked there for 34 years.

Seeing the Sears store being demolished is "heartbreaking," Bill said, wearing his original Sears shirt.

Louise attended the BBQ wearing his Sears nametag.

While the store's demolition may be saddening for some, many others were simply happy to reconnect with former colleagues.

"It's great seeing all the faces again. There are a lot of people here I used to work with, all the managers and the co-workers," said Lanna Pratt.

Demolition of the old Sears building began in mid-July and is expected to continue for several months.