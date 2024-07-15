WINDSOR
Windsor

    • One person injured in west-end shooting: Windsor police

    Windsor police are investigating a shooting in the 1200-block of Campbell Avenue on July 15, 2024. (Travis Fortnum/CTV News Windsor) Windsor police are investigating a shooting in the 1200-block of Campbell Avenue on July 15, 2024. (Travis Fortnum/CTV News Windsor)
    Share

    The Windsor Police Service (WPS) is investigating a shooting that happened Monday evening.

    It occurred in the 1200-block of Campbell Avenue.

    Police say one victim has been transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

    WPS is asking anyone who witnessed the shooting or who has video of the incident to contact police immediately.

    This is a developing story.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News