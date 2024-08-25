Driver charged following serious multi-vehicle collision

WINDSOR
Windsor

    Windsor police
    A 27-year-old driver is facing charges following a multi-vehicle collision that left one person seriously injured.

    Around 11 p.m. Saturday night, Windsor police was called to an incident in the 1500 block of Tourangeau Road.

    Officers said a Chevrolet Sonic was travelling northbound at an “extremely high rate of speed, went through a stop sign, and collided with several parked vehicles.”

    Windsor Fire and Rescue Services was also on scene and had to extract a 19-year-old passenger from the vehicle. They were taken to hospital with serious injuries.

    The driver of the vehicle was reportedly taken to hospital with minor injuries.

    Windsor police said the driver now faces a charge for dangerous operation of a conveyance causing bodily harm.

    All other vehicles involved were empty at the time of the incident.

