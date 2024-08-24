Chatham-Kent Crime Stoppers to hold free fingerprint and car seat clinic in September

Parents are invited to solve some safety anxiety next month.

Chatham-Kent Crime Stoppers, police, fire and Kent and Essex Mutual Insurance are collaborating to hold a free fingerprint and car seat clinic on Sept. 28.

Car seat safety information and seat checks will be shared and your child will be fingerprinted, with parents being provided an electronic copy of the prints.

It will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Kingston Park with the goal of helping parents and emergency responders protect children.

“There are many benefits associated with fingerprinting children,” read a news release from Crime Stoppers.

“It is a way to maintain reliable identification data that can be used in the unfortunate event that a child has gone missing. With the electronic copies of their child’s fingerprints, parents can provide local authorities with a copy of the print, along with physical descriptions of that child that will ultimately help with the search process.”

Food trucks, emergency vehicle tours, a meet and greet with first responders and family-friendly activities will also be on-site.