Police seek suspect after attempted robbery at Erie Street restaurant

Windsor, Ont. -

Windsor police are looking for information after a report of an attempted robbery at a restaurant on Erie Street.

Officers responded to the 100 block of Erie Street East on Wednesday, Dec. 8,around 8:45 p.m.

Police say the male suspect entered the premise and demanded cash. Although no weapon was observed, the suspect allegedly announced that he was armed with a weapon.

When his demands were refused, the suspect immediately fled on foot northbound on Windsor Avenue without obtaining any items.

No physical injuries were reported from the incident.

The suspect is described as a black man, about 40 years old, wearing a black jacket with fur hood and black clothing.

The Major Crime Unit is actively investigating and requesting anyone in the area of the 100 block of Erie Street East, and northbound on Windsor Avenue from Erie Street East, with video surveillance to check their footage for any possible evidence.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Major Crime Unit at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, ext. 4000 (after hours), Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.