Police seek identity of suspect in Windsor gym thefts

Windsor police are seeking the identity of this suspect in relation to a string of thefts. (Courtesy: Windsor Police Service) Windsor police are seeking the identity of this suspect in relation to a string of thefts. (Courtesy: Windsor Police Service)

Windsor Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

London

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver