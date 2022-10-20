Police seek identity of suspect in Windsor gym thefts

Windsor police are hoping the public can help identify a suspect believed to be involved in a string of locker room thefts at local gyms.

A man and woman allegedly went into a Windsor gym on Sept. 9 and broke into a locker in the woman’s change room. A debit card and credit cards were taken, police say.

Police believe the pair are responsible for three other incidents that happened at other Windsor gums on Sept. 12, Oct. 14 and Oct. 15. Debit and credit cards were stolen and then used to buy items at various businesses.

Officers have identified the male suspect who is currently wanted for theft, fraud and using a credit card obtained by offence.

Windsor police are asking any one who may have seen this man to contact them. (Courtesy: Windsor Police Service)

Police are still looking to identify the female suspect who is described as described as white, slender, with dark hair. She wore dark clothing at the time of the incidents. She is wanted for theft (x5), fraud (x3) and use credit card obtained by an offence (x3).

She may drive a grey 2009 Ford Escape.

Police are asking anyone who sees the man, or knows the identity of the woman, to call the Financial Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700 ext. 4330, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS), or online at www.catchcrooks.com