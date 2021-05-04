Advertisement
Police seek identity of suspect in connection to mischief complaint
CTVNewsWindsor.ca Published Tuesday, May 4, 2021 12:10PM EDT
Police are seeking the identity of this man in connection to a mischief complaint in Chatham, Ont. on Sunday, May 2, 2021. (courtesy Chatham-Kent police)
WINDSOR, ONT. -- Chatham-Kent police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a man believed to be involved in a mischief complaint.
Police say around 12 p.m. Sunday, a vehicle parked at 800 Richmond Street in Chatham was damaged.
Police are asking anyone with information to contact Constable Shawn Labelle at shawnl@chatham-kent.ca or 519-436-6600 extension #87367. Anonymous callers may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).