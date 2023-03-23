Police seek driver after hit-and-run crash in Walkerville

Windsor police are asking for the public’s help finding a driver after a hit-and-run crash involving a cyclist in Walkerville.

The collision took place around 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Police say a male cyclist was struck by a white SUV while attempting to cross the intersection at Grand Maris Road East and Chrysler Centre. Officers say the driver did not stop.

The victim was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

We are investigating a hit-and-run collision that occurred in Walkerville on March 21, 2023.



At approximately 9:30 p.m., a male cyclist was struck by a white truck while attempting to cross the intersection at Grand Maris Road East and Chrysler Centre. The driver did not stop. pic.twitter.com/2fnxHslaBA — Windsor Police (@WindsorPolice) March 23, 2023

The vehicle involved in the collision is believed to be a 2014-2017 white Jeep Cherokee.

Police urge anyone who was in the area at the time, or who may have a dash cam, or residential or business video that can assist with the investigation, to contact the Windsor Police Service at 519-945-9646, ext. 225.

They can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at http://catchcrooks.com.