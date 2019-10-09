Police say missing 19-year-old woman has been found
Marantha Sakkit is shown in this undated photo. (Courtesy Windsor police)
Published Wednesday, October 9, 2019 2:59PM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, October 9, 2019 3:40PM EDT
Windsor police say a missing 19-year-old woman has been found.
Police say Marantha Sakkit was found safely as a direct result of social media.
No foul play was involved.
Earlier Wednesday, police said they were concerned for her well-being.
Anyone with information is asked to call Windsor police.