Police release identity of 21-year-old driver killed in Chatham-Kent crash

Windsor, Ont. -

Chatham-Kent police are releasing the name of a 21-year-old driver who died after a single-vehicle crash in the region.

On Friday, Nov. 26 around 10 p.m., police responded to the fatal collision on Croton Line in between Hale School Road and Oakdale Road in Camden Township.

Police say preliminary investigation has revealed that the driver, and lone occupant in the vehicle, was travelling eastbound on Croton Line, when he lost control of his vehicle, left the roadway and struck a tree, resulting in a vehicle fire.

A post-mortem was conducted in Toronto and the driver was identified as Jacob Lagace, 21, of Florence.

The collision remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Const. Josh Flikweert at joshuaf@chatham-kent.ca or 519-355-1092.