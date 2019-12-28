WINDSOR, ONT. -- Charges have been laid after police say they observed two men exchanging a syringe in Chatham-Kent.

Police say about 7 p.m. on Friday, officers arrested a 43-year-old man and a 37-year-old man after the exchange.

They say the 43-year-old also had another syringe full of illicit drugs.

He is facing a charge of possession for the purpose of trafficking.

The 37-year-old man allegedly purchasing the substance was searched. Police say he concealed the syringe in a body cavity and required medical care to have it removed.

He is charged with possession of a controlled substance.