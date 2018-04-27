Police nab suspect after break-in at Rhodes Drive business
Published Friday, April 27, 2018
Last Updated Friday, April 27, 2018 2:51PM EDT
A 45-year-old man has been charged after a break-in at a Rhodes Drive business.
Officers and the canine unit were dispatched to a business located in the 4800 block of Rhodes Drive for a break and enter in progress on Friday at 1:15 a.m.
Information was received that a suspect was inside the fenced-in compound.
Officers arrived and saw a suspect running toward the exit.
Police say the suspect stopped when he observed the area was surrounded by patrol officers and a Canine Unit. He was then arrested without incident.
Officers saw items belonging to the property owner that appeared to have been moved by the suspect in preparation for a theft.
Dean McDowell, a 45-year-old man with ties to British Columbia, is charged with break and enter.
