A 54-year-old Essex man has been sentenced to four years in prison for his part in a crash that killed two motorcyclists.

Gerald Decoste learned his fate in a Windsor court on Thursday.

Patricia and Larry Best, both 66 years old, were killed on Aug. 13, 2017, when their motorcycle was struck by a van at Manning Road and County Road 46.

“I’m not making excuses. I ’m sorry. I was selfish,” Decoste said through tears as he faced the courtroom full of Larry and Patricia Best’s family and friends.

Court heard that the van was driven by Decoste, who drove through the red light and struck the Best's motorcycle.

On May 28, Decoste pleaded guilty to two counts of driving a vehicle with an alcohol level in excess of 80 milligrams causing death.