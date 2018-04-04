

Windsor police are hoping to identify a man who allegedly performed an indecent act in front of a female employee at a Walker Road business.

Officers were called to the business in the 2200 block of Walker Road on March 28 at about 9:50 p.m.

Investigation revealed that at 8:30 p.m., a man entered the business and asked if he could charge his cell phone.

The female employee granted the request and the man sat quietly for almost an hour as the phone charged.

The man then requested his phone be returned. He was given back the phone and proceeded to allegedly perform an indecent act in view of the female employee.

The suspect then left the business.

He is described as a white man, approximately 20-30 years old. He was wearing a black hoodie, blue jeans, black backpack and white running shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS), or online at www.catchcrooks.com.