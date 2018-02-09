

Windsor police are renewing the call for help finding a missing man from 2015.

Police received the report of a missing person on Aug. 16, 2015.

Investigation revealed that Bradley Jeffries, who was 53 years old at the time of his disappearance, was last seen on June 10, 2015 in the downtown area.

Officers began investigating his whereabouts and detectives explored several leads but they have not been able to locate the missing man.

Jeffries has not been seen or heard from in the past two and a half years by friends or family.

He is described as a white man, 5'7, 120lbs with blonde hair and blue eyes. His left ear was misshapen from the lobe being missing.

It was reported to police that he struggled with addiction and was homeless at the time he went missing.

The Major Crimes Branch continues to investigate and are asking anyone with information to call. Investigators are concerned for his well-being.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.