Summerlike weather in store for Windsor, Ont. Tuesday
It’s only spring, but Tuesday’s forecast in Windsor will be feeling summerlike with a daytime high in the mid 20s.
According to Environment Canada, the Rose City will see a mix of sun and cloud on Tuesday with a 30 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon. Winds will be sustained at 30 km/h with a high of 24 C, feeling like 26 with the humidex.
If spending time outdoors make sure to apply sunscreen, as the UV index will peak at eight, or very high.
Overnight Tuesday, cloud cover will increase with mainly cloudy skies and a 30 per cent chance of showers. Winds will be sustained at 20 km/h with gusts of up to 40 km/h, and a low of 12 C.
The chance of rain will continue on Wednesday, with mainly cloudy skies and a 40 per cent chance of showers. The high will reach 22 C, feeling like 25 with the humidity.
Windsor’s upcoming forecast
Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud. 30 per cent chance of showers this afternoon. Wind becoming northeast 30 km/h early this afternoon. High 24 C. Humidex 26. UV index eight or very high.
Tuesday night: Mainly cloudy with 30 per cent chance of showers. Wind northeast 20 km/h gusting to 40 km/h. Low 12 C.
Wednesday: Mainly cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers. Wind northeast 20 km/h gusting to 40 km/h. High 22 C. Humidex 25. UV index six or high.
Thursday: Sunny. High 23 C.
Friday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers. High 23 C.
Saturday: Sunny. High 25 C.
Sunday: Sunny. High 27 C.
Monday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 23 C.
