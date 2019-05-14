New winner revealed for Windsor's Raise Your Voice Singing Competition
James Keegan performs in the Raise Your Voice Singing Competition in Windsor, Ont. (Courtesy Gene Schilling)
CTV Windsor
Published Tuesday, May 14, 2019 3:50PM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, May 14, 2019 3:51PM EDT
A Windsor singing competition has named a new winner.
James Keegan won the Raise Your Voice Singing Competition in front of a packed house at Gormet Emporium Monday night.
Robbie Agnew was the runner up.
Contestants went through several weeks of themed performances in front of a panel of judges before the finale.
The winner gets a recording contract with 360 Entertainment, four songs written and recorded in a world class recording studio, a music video, Vevo channel, website and a social media promotional campaign.
This is the fourth season for the competition. Benjamin Doncom was the winner last year.