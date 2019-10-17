WINDSOR -- A $60,000 reward has been renewed for information leading to the arrest of a murder suspect in Windsor.

The Be On The Lookout Program (BOLO) says it is still offering a $50,000 reward and Windsor police are also offering $10,000 for the arrest of Mahamud Hagi.

Hagi, 36, is wanted for the shooting death of Luis Acosta-Escobar on Dec. 22, 2007.

Acosta-Escobar was gunned down outside of a Pelissier Street bar.

Police say the victim in this case was simply attempting to be a peacekeeper.

Police say Hagi fled the scene in a Windsor cab and he has not been seen since.

BOLO first offered its $50,000 reward in April, and it will now expire on April 16, 2020.

The Bolo Program is a Canadian public safety innovation that helps encourage citizens through news organizations and social media to be on the lookout for Canada's most wanted.

The campaign will be particularly requesting the Somali - Canadian community to be on the lookout for Hagi.

For further information on the Bolo Program please visit: https://www.boloprogram.org/what-we-do

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.