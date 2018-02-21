

CTV Windsor





Windsor police are asking for help identifying a deceased woman who was found in the Detroit River.

On Tuesday around 11:30 a.m., patrol officers were dispatched to a marine emergency in the Detroit River in the area of the 1200 block of Riverside Drive West.

A witness said that they could see a male in the Detroit River.

Officers arrived and located the man, who was now out of the water. He was transported to hospital for assessment.

The complainant called back to say that he could see another body a fair distance out from the shoreline. The Coast Guard was contacted. They located and retrieved a deceased female.

There was no identification found on the adult female who appears to be in her 50's. She had grey hair and was wearing a grey sweater, blue jeans and white running shoes.

The Windsor Police Major Crime Branch continues to investigate the identity of the female and circumstances surrounding her death.

Investigators ask that you review the description of the woman, along with the pictures of her keys and unique watch. Please call with any information.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.