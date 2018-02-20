

CTV Windsor





Windsor police say two people were pulled from the Detroit River but one did not survive.

Officers were first called to Brock and Russell Streets around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday.

“The complainant saw what they believed was a body in the water. Officers arrived quite quickly and they did locate a male that had been walking along the water’s edge and fell in” says Sgt. Steve Betteridge.

The person was treated by paramedics as a precaution.

But Betteridge tells CTV News they were able to determine there was a second body in the water with the help of that same witness.

The U.S. Coast Guard dispatched a helicopter, but didn’t find anything. About a half an hour later, a boat was sent out and the crew pulled a body from the river about a mile north of the Ambassador Bridge near Joe Louis Arena.

Petty Officer, Brian McCrum, tells CTV Windsor the individual was deceased.

Windsor police confirm they have recovered a deceased body, but they are not releasing any other details. Sgt. Betteridge says the investigation is in the early stages.

Police are now working to identify the victim. They are also working to find out how the body ended up in the river and whether foul play was a factor.