Police investigate arson at new home builds in Amherstburg

Windsor police are investigating a suspected arson in Amherstburg that caused about $4 million in damage to two new homes.

Emergency crews responded to an active fire Saturday around 4 a.m. in the 200 block of Cowan Court. Police say two new houses in the final stages of construction when crews arrived.

“When we arrived early Saturday morning the same structure was fully involved and collapsed," Amherstburg deputy fire Chief Dan Monk said.

“An excavator was brought to tear down the second house to allow fire fighter access to fire in the basement.”

Both homes were under construction and were about to get the flooring completed, Monk said.

The homes were vacant at the time of the incident, and police say no one was physically injured in the blaze.

Firefighters were on scene until about 2 p.m. Sunday.

Members of the Arson Unit were called to investigate and determined the fire was set intentionally. Police say this was the second time in under a week a suspicious fire occurred in these buildings.

Police are urging residents in the immediate area to check their surveillance or dashcam footage for possible evidence.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Windsor Police Arson Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4330. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com

(Source: Faith Nicole Durocher)

